'Little Women: Atlanta's' Ashley Ross Aka Ms Minnie Passes Away At 34

The untimely death of reality star Ashley Ross has left her colleagues and the industry in shock. The actor, 34, passed away in Georgia during a car crash on Monday. She was famous for her character as Ms Minnie in the reality show Little Women: Atlanta.

As per reports, the actor was involved in a “hit-and-run accident" that occurred on late Sunday at the Old National Highway in the City of South Fulton. Ashley Ross was later taken to the Grady Memorial Hospital, where she passed away the next day. The management team of the actor also released a statement and also posted on her social media handle.

They went on to share a picture of the actor along with the statement. In the statement, the team on behalf of her family confirmed the sad demise of Ashley Ross aka “Ms Minnie” of Little Women: Atlanta who has "succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident”. The family also "respectfully asks for their privacy” as they mourn the death of their beloved one. Check out the picture and the statement below:

As per reports, Ashley Ross used to appear on the Lifetime reality series Little Women: Atlanta that revolves around the lives of a group of women with dwarfism. The show began in the year 2016 as Ashley was a part of the main cast member since then. The show is reportedly set to return for its sixth season in 2020.

The show’s official Instagram handle also paid a tribute to the actor as they shared a picture along with a heartfelt note. They wrote that the "Lifetime and the Little Women Family” are very disheartened to hear the sudden death of Ashley Ross. They also shared their heartfelt sympathies with her family and friends. And said that she was an amazing person and will be missed dearly. Check out the picture here:

