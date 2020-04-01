The Debate
'Little Women' Fans Stumped After Spotting Water Bottle & Hydro Flask In A Movie Scene

Hollywood News

'Little Women' fans have been left speechless online as they notice a water bottle & hydro flask in a still. Fans cannot stop discussing this error online.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
little women

Months after Little Women hit the theaters and earned acclaim, some eagle-eyed fans of Little Women recently spotted a hydro flask and a water bottle in one of the movie’s scenes. The movie released in 2019 and was directed by Ladybird director Greta Gerwig. This major blunder in the movie has gone viral online.

Fans spot a Hydro flask & water in Little Women’s scene

The Oscars this year had received major criticism for not nominating a single female director in their Best Director category. One of the most talked-about female-directed movies of 2019 was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. This movie was a brand new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same name.

Also read | 'Little Women': Netizens Turn Emotional Scene From The Film Into Hilarious Memes

But after receiving critical acclaim and performing well at the box-office, Little Women fans have noticed a major error in the film. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and shared some screenshots from the movie. In these screenshots, a hydro flask and a water bottle can be noticed casually laying around in one of Laurie's scenes.

Also read | Little Women Book Vs The Movie; Comparison Based On Story And Reviews

This major blunder has left netizens stumped. Many are comparing this error to the Starbucks cup error in one of the Game of Thrones episodes last year. The cast and makers of Little Women have not reacted to this error. It will be interesting to see their response to this hydro flask and water bottle making a cameo during the era of the American Civil War. Till then, take a look at some of the fan reactions.

Also read | Sony's Amy Pascal Reveals How She Convinced The Big Studio To Make 'Little Women'

Also read | 'Little Women', 'Pride And Prejudice', And Other Movies For Literature Lovers

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
