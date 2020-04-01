'Little Women' Fans Stumped After Spotting Water Bottle & Hydro Flask In A Movie Scene

Months after Little Women hit the theaters and earned acclaim, some eagle-eyed fans of Little Women recently spotted a hydro flask and a water bottle in one of the movie’s scenes. The movie released in 2019 and was directed by Ladybird director Greta Gerwig. This major blunder in the movie has gone viral online.

Fans spot a Hydro flask & water in Little Women’s scene

The Oscars this year had received major criticism for not nominating a single female director in their Best Director category. One of the most talked-about female-directed movies of 2019 was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. This movie was a brand new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel of the same name.

But after receiving critical acclaim and performing well at the box-office, Little Women fans have noticed a major error in the film. Recently, a fan took to Twitter and shared some screenshots from the movie. In these screenshots, a hydro flask and a water bottle can be noticed casually laying around in one of Laurie's scenes.

This major blunder has left netizens stumped. Many are comparing this error to the Starbucks cup error in one of the Game of Thrones episodes last year. The cast and makers of Little Women have not reacted to this error. It will be interesting to see their response to this hydro flask and water bottle making a cameo during the era of the American Civil War. Till then, take a look at some of the fan reactions.

PLEASE THE HYDROFLASK AND WATER BOTTLE I CANNOT pic.twitter.com/KxwFOSAfOL — mya (@DUNENATION) March 28, 2020

this is like the starbucks cup in game of thrones 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JtOBTt7h7P — sonja (@northvinyls) March 28, 2020

I THOUGHT THIS WAS PHOTOSHOPPED SO I CHECKED AND ITS TRUE pic.twitter.com/AyybjUW7bw — nora (@dynvmos) March 28, 2020

I CANT I LITERALLY DONT KNOW IM LOSING MY MIND — mya (@DUNENATION) March 28, 2020

it's from Little Women (2019), the movie is set in the 1860's so there's no way there would be a hydroflask or plastic bottle which is what makes it so funny — 𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 (@sunnynacia) March 28, 2020

