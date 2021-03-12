Lizze Broadway And Jaz Sinclair Join 'The Boys' Spinoff Cast As It Nears Series Order

The Boys has become one of the most popular series with just two seasons on Amazon Prime Video. Following its success, the makers are now developing a spinoff series showing young superheroes. As per reports, The Boys spinoff has got two actors added to its cast already.

Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair added to The Boys spinoff cast

Lizze Broadway becomes the first actor to join The Boys spinoff, which is nearing a formal series greenlight from Amazon. She will be seen playing one of the young superheroes, Emma. Another actor who has joined the show is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alumna Jaz Sinclair. She will portray Emma’s fellow young superhero, Marie, reported Deadline.

The Boys spinoff is said to take place in the same universe. It is set in America’s only college, exclusively for young adult superheroes, which is run by Vought International. The untitled series is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their sexual, physical, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It is a part college show, part Hunger Games, with all heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

The show is penned by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, who will also serve as the showrunner under his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The potential spinoff hails from the names behind the original series; Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. The Boys developer/executive producer Eric Kripke and fellow The Boys EPs, Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson also act as executive producers. Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz serve as co-executive producers.

Based on the bestselling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is currently filming its third season. The cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonsa, Tomer Capon, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchel, Giancarlo Esposito, and others. The series is expected to arrive in late 2021 or mid-2022.

