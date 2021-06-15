Lizzo Announces The Onset 'Big Girl Summer'; Urges Fans To 'break Out The Bikinis'

Lizzo is one of the prominent American singers and rappers who recently dropped in a video clip on social media for all her fans. She even made an important public service announcement about the official beginning of 'Big Girl Summer' that received numerous reactions from her fans in the comment section.

Lizzo’s public service announcement

Singer Lizzo recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip of herself in which she was seen sporting a cool tribal-printed bikini with a set of neon coloured sunglasses on. She was seen around the poolside with sunshine pouring all over her with her hair having soft curls. In the video, she stated that she wanted to make a public service announcement to say that Big Girl Summer had officially begun. She then encouraged all the ‘big girls’ by saying that they too had abs and even flaunted her body asking everyone to look at her abs.

In the caption, she wrote “PSA: BIG GRRRL SUMMER = BREAK OUT THE BIKINIS... FABS ON DECK!” and even added a heart-eyed emoji after making the exciting announcement of the beginning of 'Big Girl Summer'.

Several fans took to Lizzo’s Instagram post and stated how excited they were for the Big Girl Summer. Some fans also praised Lizzo and stated that seeing her made them smile and thanked her for existing. There were many others who stated how Lizzo’s bikini pics looked amazing while others dropped in fire symbols in the comments. Many mentioned that they felt inspired as she made them appreciate their body more. Rest all others referred to her as queen and stated how she looked sizzling in her latest video. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Lizzo’s Instagram post.





Lizzo also dropped in her yet another bikini look a while ago in which she was seen wearing a cool white bikini and trying to imitate a person who would try to act when their crush would walk past them. The video was loved by her fans and it received numerous likes and compliments from the fans.

IMAGE: LIZZO'S INSTAGRAM

