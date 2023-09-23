Lizzo Breaks Down As She Accepts Humanitarian Award Amid Lawsuit Controversy | Watch

Lizzo was awarded the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala on Thursday. The singer was presented the accolade for her $250,000 donations to The Marsha P Johnson Institute, Black Girls Smile, and the Sphinx Organisation. Lizzo's current Big Grrrls and Big Boys dancers presented her with the award.

Lizzo is currently embroiled in two different lawsuits filed by her former employees.

Both these cases mentioned that the singer created a hostile environment for the workers under her payroll.

Lizzo breaks down in tears during acceptance speech

In her acceptance speech, Lizzo said, “Thank you so much for this. Because I needed this right now. God's timing is on time. It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments when nobody’s watching that defines who you are."

The singer teared up but continued by saying, “I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching. And, I’m going to continue to put on and represent safe spaces for fat Black women, because that’s what the f**k I do!”

“I’m going to continue to put on, represent, and create safe spaces for Black fat women cause that’s what the f**k I do.” pic.twitter.com/wNnSzIdASe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

Lizzo's involvement in series of lawsuits

Just hours before, Lizzo’s former stylist for her tour filed a complaint against her and other others engaged in the production for assault, sexual harassment, and other offences, including racism and discrimination of handicaps. Costume designer Asha Daniels who designed pieces for the dancers on tour, described it an “unsafe, sexually charged workplace culture” in which misconduct was encouraged by Lizzo and her wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, according to the lawsuit.

This adds up to the several allegations that the Like A Girl singer has already been facing from her former tour dancers, who had sued Lizzo earlier for claims of interrogating them about their weight and pressuring them to engage in sexually explicit acts at sex shows.

(with inputs from IANS)