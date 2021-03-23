Lizzo Calls For 'dynamic, Full-figured' Dancers And Models To Join Her Tour; Watch Video

American singer-rapper Lizzo, who will star in an Amazon Prime unscripted series, is currently looking for "dynamic, full-figured" dancers and models to join her tour and perform with her on stage. Lizzo also took to Instagram to put out a PSA called plus-sized models and dancers to apply for possible roles in her upcoming series. Along with the video, the singer also penned a caption revealing details about the requirements and much more.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lizzo posted a video where she is at the beach and is announcing the casting call. Looking at the camera, she asks, "Where are all the big girls? That's what I wanna know." She also added, ‘Bring yourself soon’. The video ended with two women asking the singer if they can join and went on to show off some moves.

Along with the video, the singer penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full-figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU”. She added, “It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey”. She concluded by saying, “We are casting NOW so head to BigGrrrls.com to apply. @AmazonPrimeVideo – it’s time to change the game”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the singer shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice. Some of the users lauded the singer for her decision, while the rest were all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “yeas Queen, you’re the one who knows it all”. Another one wrote, “applying here right away”. Check out a few comments below.

Last year, Lizzo has signed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios. She will collaborate with Amazon Studios on new television projects that will premiere exclusively on the studio's streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, under the terms of the agreement. This is the first project revealed as part of the deal, as well as the musician's first foray into television. Fans and viewers are very excited about Lizzo's upcoming project which has been kept under wraps by the makers and the singer herself.

(Promo Image courtesy: Lizzo Instagram)

