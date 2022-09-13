Lizzo Gets Emotional After Winning Emmy Award For 'Big Grrrls'; 'All I Wanted...'

American singer Lizzo got emotional following her Emmys 2022 win for Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which bagged the award under the Competition Series category. While accepting the award, Lizzo got teary-eyed and asked her backup dancers, selected from the TV series to come onstage and celebrate the win. In the speech, Lizzo looked back at her younger self, who wanted to be in the media and embrace being 'black and beautiful'. She further gave a shoutout to the team of Big Grrrls.

Lizzo gets emotional following Emmys 2022 win for Big Grrrls

"The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get told. Let’s just tell more stories.”

She added, “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b***h, it’s going to have to be you. Make some noise for my Big Grrrls. I love you so much. God bless y’all. This is for the big girls.”

With her Emmy Win, Lizzo has inched closer to the EGOT status as she has already bagged a Grammy Award.

For the unversed, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls revolves around 13 women who compete to be dancers for the singer. t premiered on March 25, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The contestants on the show include - Jayla Sullivan, Sydney Bell, Charity Holloway, Arianna Davis, Asia Banks, Kiara Mooring, Moesha Perez and Ashley Williams among others.

