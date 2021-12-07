Lizzo Hilariously References Rumours On Pregnancy With Chris Evans During Performance

American rapper Lizzo became the talk of the town when she took to TikTok and pretended to be pregnant with actor Chris Evans’ child. Lizzo has now referenced the rumour in her latest performance in Miami this weekend. She performed a cover of Erykah Badu’s Tyrone at the event and stole the audience's hearts.

Lizzo references rumours about her pregnancy with Chris Evans during concert

The singer name-dropped during her performance as she referenced Chris Evans. According to Billboard, she added in her lyrics, "Maybe I should call Chris Evans so Captain America can put another bun in my oven." It all began when Lizzo revealed she got drunk and slid into Evans' DMs. The singer then released a TikTok video and said, "This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private just between me and the father of my child. But since we’re airing out all the rumours today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re going to have a little America." She also mentioned she was 'sucking in' and then revealed what was meant to look like a baby bump. Evans also replied to her TikTok video, making fans ship them more than ever. He said, "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy, lol." The Good as Hell singer captioned a video, "OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!"

However, Chris Evans' name was not the only one the American singer mentioned during her performance. Lizzo also addressed the rumours that was earlier going around regarding her and rapper Drake. She said, "Maybe I should call back Drake." Also, this is also not the first time she has used his name in a song. Her hit number Rumours, which is a collaboration between her and Cardi B also mentioned him in the lyrics.

Variety recently reported that 1992's classic romantic drama, The Bodyguard will soon be remade. They mentioned that the casting has not been finalized, but netizens on Twitter hoped that Lizzo and Chris Evans would appear on screen together. The duo's names with The Bodyguard remake also began to trend on the micro-blogging site. The original films starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in lead roles.

Image: AP