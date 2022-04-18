Lizzo Jokes About Pregnancy Rumours With Chris Evans As She Debuts As SNL Host

American rapper Lizzo recently became the talk of the town when she mentioned she was pregnant with Chris Evans’ child on TikTok and has often spoken about it thereafter. The celebrity recently made her debut as host on the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live and got featured as the show's musical guest as well. During her opening monologue on the show, she addressed the rumours regarding her pregnancy and mentioned it was called 'manifesting', thereby leaving the audience in splits.

Lizzo addresses Chris Evans pregnancy rumours on SNL

The Truth Hurts star recently made her debut on Saturday Night Live as a host and entertained the audience. During her stint on the show, Lizzo made a comment on all the rumours that have been circulating about her online and also addressed the most recent one, about her being pregnant with Chris Evans' child. According to People, she hilariously said, "I have no idea where that rumour started — it could be the TikTok I did where I said, 'I'm pregnant with Chris Evans' baby. It's called manifesting." When the rumours made headlines earlier in 2021, Chris Evans also hopped onto the bandwagon and hilariously went with the flow after Lizzo announced she was carrying his child.

Lizzo on SNL

Lizzo made history on the comedy sketch show as she introduced herself before she performed on the sets of the show. Lizzo crooned the track About Damn Time and fans enjoyed every second of it. The singer also took to social media as she mentioned she was the 'first host in history' to introduce themselves and thanked the crew of the show for believing in her.

She also performed her new song Special, prior to which she was introduced by her mother, who was also in the audience at the show. The rapper expressed her love for her mom and told her fans that having her introduce her on SNL was a 'risk' as she called her a 'diva' and mentioned she could have sung the song herself.

Lizzo is currently gearing up for the release of her album Special, which is scheduled for July 15, and recently released a teaser for the same. She earlier shared the cover of the album and piqued fans' interest as she was seen looking stunning in a shimmering headgear.

Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating, AP