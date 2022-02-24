Lizzo Opens Up On Mental Health Amid Living In Spotlight; 'My Depression Didn't Go Away'

Throughout her career, Lizzo is one celebrity who is considered as an image for body positivity and self-confidence. Time and again, the Hustlers star gets candid about breaking stereotypes. Now in a recent interaction with Variety, the Tempo songstress opened up about living her life in the spotlight. While doing so, she added how being famous did not change her struggle with mental health issues.

Lizzo opens up on being famous

During her latest interaction, the Jane the Virgin star reflected on being under the spotlight stating that fame 'happens' to a person. However, according to her, it is more of an 'observation' related to a particular being. The 33-year-old added how being famous did not change her DNA. Reportedly, she remained the same, and her problems with anxiety and depression did not go away as she rose to prominence.

Furtheron, Lizzo explained how her personality hasn't changed at all over the years. She pointed the only difference fame has made in her life is that people's peception towards her did not remain the same.

She said, "Fame happens to you. It's more of an observation of you. People become famous, and it's like — my DNA didn't change. Nothing changed about me. My anxiety didn't go away. My depression didn't go away. The things that I love didn't go away. I'm still myself. But the way y'all look at me and perceive me has changed. It's a very weird, kind of formless thing."

This came just a week after Lizzo took to social media to share her views on love. On the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Lizzo wrote on Instagram, "I’ve come a long way in redefining love. I think of compassion for others, talking on the phone w friends and laughing all night, looking in the mirror & dancing for myself. Love is a precious element, like gold. unbreakable and unconditional."

While ending her note, Lizzo urged her followers to be kind to one another. She added, "Redefine what being in love feels and looks like. Help a stranger, call a friend, hype yourself up. I’m praying you attract the love you deserve. Happy valentimes y’all."

