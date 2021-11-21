Lizzo Poses For Photos With 'besties' BTS At Harry Styles' LA Concert; See

South Korean boyband BTS turned several heads earlier this week as they attended the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles. Styles wasn't the only celeb that the band interacted with during the concert as they also met singer Lizzo. Both BTS and Lizzo took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures from the concert.

Lizzo and BTS hang out at Harry Styles' LA concert

BTS made headlines over the weekend as they were spotted attending the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles. The band took to their Twitter handle and shared a video of them enjoying Harry's concert. BTS also met Lizzo at the concert and shared pictures with her. The singer also took to her Instagram and wrote, "Me & my besties… swipe for #VMINZZO content." Not all BTS members were part of the concert as only V, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope were seen in the photos.

Megan Thee Stallion cancels her performance with BTS at AMA's 2021

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS were slated to perform Butter remix at the American Music Awards 2021 and the performance would be the first live performance of the duo's remix version of the superhit number. However, Megan Thee Stallion, on Saturday announced that she had cancelled the performance due to personal reasons. She took to her Twitter and wrote, "Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!"

Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!💜 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 20, 2021

BTS will still perform at the AMA's 2021 that will take place on November 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. BTS is up for artist of the year at the AMAs while Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for three categories that include- favourite Hip-Hop album, favourite female Hip-Hop artist and favourite trending song. Five-time AMA winner and rapper, Cardi B is all set to host the upcoming 2021 American Music Awards. Cardi B in a recent interview revealed that her daughter was a huge fan of BTS and that she was quite excited to meet them.

(Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating)