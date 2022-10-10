Lizzo Reacts To Kanye West's Comments On Her Weight; 'I’m Minding My Fat Black Business'

Kanye West has been dominating headlines all over the globe for his recent controversial statements and recently the rapper sat down with Tucker Carlson to discuss the same. During the interview, Ye made fresh revelations regarding the body positivity moment and also referred to singer Lizzo as his 'good friend'. However, the latter has now indirectly reacted to West's comments about her, saying, "I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business."

'I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business': Lizzo on Kanye West's comments

In a conversation with Toronto show, Lizzo addressed Kanye West's comments about her, stating, "I feel like everybody in America got my m***********g name in their m***********g mouth for no m***********g reason. I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business." It is pertinent to note that though Lizzo didn't name the Gold Digger crooner, her reaction was seemingly related to the rapper's comments.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Ye opened up about the "demonic" promotion of obesity by the media. He shared that it was a part of a plot intended to hasten the "genocide of the Black race."

"When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy," Kanye said while referring to Lizzo.

Not only did he talk about Lizzo, but Ye also opened up about how the fashion industry treats his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The rapper discussed Kim's most recent magazine cover and asserted that, despite her Christian religion and strong family ties, the entertainment world doesn't respect her in the same way because they "want Kim Kardashian to 'put her a** out.'"

Kanye West recently called out many celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and more amid his White Lives Matter controversy. Ye wore a shirt featuring the words "White Lives Matter" during his Yeezy Season 9 event, which triggered most people in the fashion industry. The words written over it are considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MEFEATERSMAGAZINE, AP