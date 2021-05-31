Last Updated:

Lizzo Shares Her Summer Fashion Look That Fans Cannot Stop Talking About; See Pictures

Lizzo is known for making fashion statements through her social media handle. She recently shared a summer look which her fans kept gushing about

Lizzo

Image: Lizzo's Instagram


Lizzo is a popular American singer, rapper and songwriter. Over the years, Lizzo has been considered an icon for body positivity. She is often seen sharing some of her most stylish outfits on Instagram. She recently shared a summer outfit and her fans couldn't stop talking about it. 

A look at Lizzo's summer fashion look 

Lizzo took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures captured by the paparazzi. The singer was seen wearing a blue and purple crochet bikini top. She paired it with wide-legged light blue denim jeans. Lizzo paired her deep necked top with chunky jewellery. She also wore huge hoops and kept her long curly hair open and filled her nails with silver colour. She wrote in her caption, "If Lizzie there u kno the paparazzi on the way". Take a look at Lizzo's fashion look during the summers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Fan reactions to Lizzo's photos 

As soon as Lizzo shared the photos, her fans flooded the comment section with all things nice. A fan wrote that the outfit gives them the 90s vibe. Another wrote that she needs the top Lizzo is wearing. Fans wrote that she looked "perfect" and "pretty" in the photos. One fan wrote that Lizzo is the definition of beauty and confidence. Another mentioned that she needed confidence like Lizzo to rock the look as she did. Here are screenshots of some of the overwhelming comments on Lizzo's photos. 

Image source: Lizzo's Instagram

Image source: Lizzo's Instagram

A peek into Lizzo's Instagram 

Earlier, Lizzo shared a few pictures that she clicked at home in the outfit. She flaunted her outfit and asked her fans what is their favorite rumour about her. She also shared a picture of herself dressed in a black jumpsuit with fringes. She was seen licking a lollipop while posing for the pictures. She paired her outfit with a pair of earrings that read "Sexy". She wrote that people are what their earrings read referring to her earring that read sexy. Here are some fashionable pictures of the singer and rapper. 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Image: Lizzo's Instagram

