Lizzo Shares Pics From Her LA Trip With Her Gang: Fans Want Chris Evans To See The Pics

Lizzo took to Instagram on April 27, 2021, to share a series of pictures from her trip to Las Vegas with her group of friends. The pictures that she shared showed her in her unfiltered glory with all of her friends. The singer posted the pictures in a series of three posts where she and her friends can be seen posing nude in a variety of poses. Lizzo’s body positivity posts and messages are widely popular and these pictures which she has posted made her fans say that she is truly a queen who has lifted their spirits and given them the confidence to go out there and do their thing. They even commented saying that they wished Chris Evan's would see the pictures that were in this thread.

Lizzo's photos spread a message of body positivity

The first post that Lizzo shared was captioned, “H.eaven O.n E.arth”. The pictures she shared in the thread saw her with her group of friends as they posed in formation. The five women in the first picture are all in their designated spaces but as the pictures progressed they can be seen moving closer together till they are huddled together in the last picture of the post. People commented on the pictures saying that the five of them looked like they were the five muses of Hercules come to life.

The second post of the same series that Lizzo posted on her profile saw her focusing the pictures more on herself. In that thread, 2 out of 3 pictures are her solo pictures. For these pictures, Lizzo has chosen to move out of the house and is seen posing outside by some columns. The first picture sees her sitting down as the rays of the sun pour down on her. The second one sees her standing strategically to cover all her vital parts with her hair and her hand. She captioned the thread by saying, “It should be a sin to look this good in Sin City”.

The third picture captioned, “This is your sign to take naked selfies with ur besties... swipe for a pep talk”, saw her once again with her group of five. The first picture saw all of her friends huddled around her while she is standing in the centre. The second saw her and her friends posing with their hands on their chest. The third is a video that sees all the women hyping each other up and continuing to spread the message of positivity on Lizzo’s Instagram. Fans of Lizzo had suggestions for her after her viral Chris Evans DM. They said that these pictures that Chris Evans needed to be shown to take matters further.

