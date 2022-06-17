Lizzo Wants To See A Reality Show On Politicians; Says 'We’re Not Judging Them Enough'

American singer-songwriter Lizzo recently weighed in on the infamous cancel culture that has often plagued pop culture. For those unaware, cancel culture is referred to the ostracism of an individual from social or professional circles after 'calling them out'. The artiste is known to be vocal about her political opinions and stance.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter-flutist believed that it was time to pan the cameras toward individuals who truly impact society and 'hurt them' rather than pressing significance on celebrities. She also expressed her desire to watch a reality show featuring politicians.

Lizzo says 'put the spotlight on politicians'

In a joint interview with Jonathan Van Ness and Padma Lakshmi for The Hollywood Reporter, the 34-year-old singer affirmed that the spotlight needs to be turned on the politicians. She added that 'cancel culture' has been turned into a 'machine'. Without mincing words, she said, ''Cancel politicians. Turn the spotlight on them, the ones passing sh***y laws and the ones who are hurting people. Call them out."

She also opined that the politicians need a reality show claiming that 'we are not judging them enough'. She added, ''We’re judging people over here that don’t really have an effect on our lives. I want to see a reality show about what them (expletive) do on a day-to-day''.

The artiste has often presented her political stance publicly. In March this year, as per Rolling Stone, Lizzo opined about 'Trans rights are human rights' during a Q&A session at South By Southwest. Lizzo slammed Texas’s Anti-Trans legislation by stating, ''There are very regressive laws being passed. They’re taking away the right for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves. It’s a violation of human rights. Trans rights are human rights.”

Meanwhile, the Rumors singer was recently caught in a controversy after her new track Grrrls contained an 'ableist slur'. Following backlash from the disabled community, Lizzo shared a note of apology. She wrote in her apology note, ''It has been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song Grrrls. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language''. As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world,'' the musician wrote.