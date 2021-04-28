Lizzo Wears The Same Dress As Kim Kardashian On Her 33rd Birthday

Singer Lizzo celebrated her 33rd birthday on April 27 and went on to party at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of her dancing while wearing a sheer dress. Fans did not take much time to notice that the Truth Hurts singer is wearing the same dress that Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Kim Kardashian wore in the year 2018. Check it out.

Lizzo spotted wearing a dress similar to Kim Kardashian

A look at Kim Kardashian's dress

As per Page Six, Kim Kardashian wore a similar dress during the People's Choice Awards in 2018. She was wearing the stripy Jean-Paul Gaultier gown which belongs to the designer's 1996 collection. Check it out.

About Lizzo's birthday

In another birthday post, Lizzo posed near a pool while wearing a cheetah print bikini and being loaded with jewellery. In one of the post, she is seen with balloons tied to her braid and in the caption, she wrote, "Another year for the history books and anotha look for ya mood board B**** thanks for all the bday wishes IMA HIT U BACK IN A MINUTE". In another post, she is seen standing in the pool while facing the camera. In the caption, she talked about having a braid hairstyle on her birthday. She wrote, "WHO SAID U CANT HAVE BRAIDS ON YO BDAY ?!". The fans left birthday wishes under both the post. Check out both the post from Lizzo's birthday.

About Lizzo's crush on Chris Evans

The singer has actively shown on social media that she has a huge crush on Captain America actor Chris Evans. She has drunk DMed the star and the conversation seems to be going really well. She took to her social media account to share the screenshots of the chats and the fans can't get over them. She started the conversation by sending three emojis - the wind blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball and one of a basketball. Even though Lizzo did not explain her DM, netizens believe that was the 32-year-old singer's way of saying she was shooting her shot. On the other hand, Chris replied to her and said "No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worst on this app lol". Check out Lizzo's video shared by her fan page.

