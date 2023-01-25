Lloyd Morrisett, 'Sesame Street' Co-creator, Dies Aged 93

Lloyd Morrisett, a co-founder of Sesame Workshop - the organization behind the popular educational children's show Sesame Street, has died at 93. No information regarding the cause of death was provided in the announcement by Sesame Workshop.

In a series of tweets, shared along with a picture of Morrisett on the iconic Sesame Street, the statement by Sesame Workshop said, "Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93."

"A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact," Sesame Workshop shared. "A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate," it added.

About Lloyd Morrisett:

Lloyd Morrisett, born in Oklahoma City in 1929, began his career as an educator with a background in psychology. He worked at the Carnegie Corporation, a philanthropic foundation focused on education, where he aimed to find new ways to educate children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

It was during this time that he partnered with public television producer Joan Ganz Cooney to establish the Children's Television Workshop, with the goal of creating educational programs for children. The first of these programs, Sesame Street, premiered in November 1969, and quickly reached over half of the 3-5 year-olds in the US by the end of its first season.

Today, Sesame Street is the largest informal education source in the world, reaching millions of children in more than 140 countries and receiving nearly 200 Emmy awards.

