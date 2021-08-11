'Lobsters' Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Spotted Together? Netflix Answers

The world is currently buzzing with excitement after rumours about the Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating started swirling around. After the internet went gaga over the news, Netflix India has hopped on the wishing train of having a 'Roschel' in real life. Sharing some of the sweet moments of the duo on the sitcom, the streamer has something to say about the recent rumours.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating in real life?

While Aniston played the fashionista Rachel Green’s character, Schwimmer portrayed the geeky Paleontologist Ross Geller on the NBC sitcom Friends. In the series, Rachel and Ross had an iconic on-again-off-again relationship. However, in the series finale, the duo ends up together, which was major closure for most of the on-screen couple's fans. Fast forward to 2021, actors Aniston and Schwimmer dropped a truth bomb on Friends: The Reunion when they revealed that they were crushing on each other during the filming of the series.

According to a Closer Online report, Aniston and Schwimmer have grown closer after appearing on the Friends: The Reunion, which was a 25th-anniversary special. The source told the news outlet that the duo started texting each other and even jetted off to each other's location to spend some time together. The two were also spotted at Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, sipping on wine and chatting away wholeheartedly.

Netflix India- ' Lobsters spotted'

Recently, Netflix India took to their official Instagram handle to share some of the favourite moments of Ross and Rachel. In the caption, the streamer referenced the sitcom's popular dialogue writing, “Lobsters spotted. This caption is the one where we hope Ross and Rachel are happy always [sic].” They also added, 'When two lobsters are in love is it called tru lob [sic].”

Ardent fans of the sitcom are eagerly hoping for the couple to be dating in real life as the internet is flocked with wishes. However, there has been no official confirmation from the couple. Moreover, according to Fox News, Schwimmer's representative has firmly denied the rumours. Netizens now patiently wait for a confirmation or proof to sail the 'Roschel' ship.

IMAGE- ROSCHELNATION'S INSTARGAM

