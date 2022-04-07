‘Locke & Key’ Season 3 To Be The Final Season On Netflix; Makers Unveil First Look

As the popular Netflix series, Locke & Key has been garnering amazing reviews from the audience, a piece of shocking news just arrived which revealed that the show will be finally coming to an end after the release of its third season. Developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, the series has been based on the comic-book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.

Some of the notable cast members of the series include actors namely Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish, Hallea Jones as Eden Hawkins, Kevin Alves as Javi, Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett, Kolton Stewart as Brinker Martin and many others. The series was renewed for the third and final season in April 2022.

Locke & Key season 3 to be the final season

Taking to Instagram, Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill recently issued a statement revealing that the Locke & Key season 3 will be the last in the series. They even shared some thrilling first looks of the upcoming season. Explaining the reason behind season 3 being the last one on the list, they mentioned how they felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Key House adventures to a satisfying conclusion. Stating further, they also added how grateful they were to have had the opportunity to tell their version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way they wanted.

The statement read, "Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Key House adventures to a satisfying conclusion. As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

Locke & Key season 2 episodes list

"The Premiere" "The Head and the Heart" "Small World" "Forget Me Not" "Past is Prologue" "The Maze" "Best Laid Plans" "Irons in the Fire" "Alpha & Omega" "Cliffhanger"

Image: Instagram/@lockeandkeynetflix