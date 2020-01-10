Best Of Logan Lerman's And The Career Changing Role Played By Him

Logan Lerman is an immensely talented actor who is known for taking up challenging roles and bringing dynamic characters to life on screen. Lerman has excelled in both independent and mainstream films. The Jewish actor is hailed for playing many roles which are exceptional and inspiring for his fandom. So, here are some of the best movies of the popular actor that have marked his name in the film fraternity.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The director/writer Stephen Chbosky has presented the college life interestingly yet very dramatically in this movie. Logan Lerman plays the character of a teenager named Charlie who is a charming and innocent outsider, coping with his first love (Emma Watson), the suicide of his dearest friend, and his mental illness. Charlie finds himself struggling to find a group of people to call friends. Later, the introvert freshman becomes friends with two seniors, Sam and Patrick, who welcome him to the real world. This is one of the most-loved films amongst youngsters.

Fury

Starring Logan and Brad Pitt, this movie presents an insight into the life of the soldiers in World War II. The story revolves around the tough Sergeant Don 'Wardaddy' Collier (played by Pitt) who commands a tank and survives a German attack with his veteran crew. After the death of his gunner, he is provided with a rookie soldier named Norman Ellison (played by Logan Lerman) as a substitute. Collier, in the entire movie, tries to harden the youth and make him a worthy soldier.

The Three Musketeers

Lerman plays the character of the young, reckless and ambitious D'Artagnan who aspires to become a Musketeer. The movie, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, is one of the most loved films of the year. The storyline revolves around the lead character planning to defeat a beautiful double agent and her villainous employer from seizing the French throne and bringing Europe in war. The movie also stars Milla Jovovich, Christian Oliver, and others.

