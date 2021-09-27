Lois Smith Becomes Oldest Person To Win Tony Award For Acting For 'The Inheritance'

Tony Awards 2021 was recently held and honoured many prolific artists for their amazing performances. The event also marked an epic moment at the ceremony when the artist Lois Smith bagged an award for The Inheritance and became the oldest person at the age of 90 to receive a Tony.

The Inheritance is a popular play by Matthew Lopez that was inspired by the novel, Howards End by E. M. Forster. The cast of the play included many popular artists namely Kyle Soller, Andrew Burnap, Samuel H. Levine, Kyle Harris, John Benjamin Hickey, Paul Hilton, Hugo Bolton, Jordan Barbour, Vanessa Redgrave, Dylan Frederick, and others.

As the Tony Awards 2021 winners list was recently released, it depicted how The Inheritance won numerous awards under various categories, one of which included Lois Smith, who not only bagged an award at the event but also became the oldest person, at the age of 90, to receive a Tony.

The Inheritance received 11 nominations in total under the categories namely Best Play, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play, Best Lighting Design of a Play, Best Sound Design of a Play, etc and it managed to bag four awards. Here’s the list of Tony Awards 2021 winners who bagged an award for The Inheritance-

Best Play- Matthew Lopez

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play- Andrew Burnap

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play- Lois Smith

Best Direction of a Play- Stephen Daldry



Here’s the list of Tony Awards 2021 winners:

Best Play

"The Inheritance" – Matthew Lopez — Winner

"Grand Horizons" – Bess Wohl

"Sea Wall/A Life" – Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

"Slave Play" – Jeremy O. Harris

"The Sound Inside" – Adam Rapp

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Burnap – "The Inheritance" — Winner

Ian Barford – "Linda Vista"

Jake Gyllenhaal – "Sea Wall/A Life"

Tom Hiddleston – "Betrayal"

Tom Sturridge – "Sea Wall/A Life"

Blair Underwood – "A Soldier's Play"

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Mary-Louise Parker – "The Sound Inside" — Winner

Joaquina Kalukango – "Slave Play"

Laura Linney – "My Name Is Lucy Barton"

Audra McDonald – "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune"

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" — Winner

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Adrienne Warren – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" — Winner

Karen Olivo – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Elizabeth Stanley – "Jagged Little Pill"

