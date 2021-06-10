'Loki' Director Quashes All Mephisto Arrival Rumours After The Release Of Series' Pilot

Loki series director Kate Herron has taken it upon herself to clear the air regarding the theorized arrival of Mephisto, the Marvel Comics' version of Satan, in the series. The debut episode of the Tom Hiddleston-frontlined series sees an employee of the TVA pointing towards the glass painting of the devil, who looks very much similar to the Biblical device, which is something that the fans of the show took as a nod to Mephisto. But, Herron, while discussing the same with the officials at ET Online, shared that the executive in question pointing to the Devil's painting in Loki episode 1 was, in fact, a reference to Tom Hiddleston's Loki himself. Read on to know what did the director of Loki series exactly have to say.

Kate Herron quashes all the rumours surrounding Mephisto's eventual introduction in Loki:

While talking to the executives at ET Online, Herron said something on the lines of it being a "super weird" coincidence. She went on to say that the scene was genuinely a reference to Loki and the horns on his helmet. While touching upon the timeline of the same, Herron also revealed that WandaVision was in its post-production phase when the scene in question was shot. She was also quoted expressing her amusement at fan theories and recalling having a good laugh about it. In the end, Herron maintained her stance that the scene in question is more relevant to the show and its themes instead of it being a nod to the character.

About Loki:

Loki sees Tom Hiddleston return to the MCU as the fan-favourite God of mischief in a show that is touted to be a time-hopping action comedy thriller. The MCU spinoff show, in addition to Hiddleston, stars the likes of Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Cailey Fleming as Sylvie Lushton, and Erika Coleman as Florence Schaffner. As far as Loki series release date in India is concerned, a new episode of the same will be made available for streaming every Wednesday by 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time on Disney+ Hotstar. Loki review(s) by many see the netizens describe Loki Episode 1 as the "best opener for an MCU series yet", amongst other things.

Loki trailer:

