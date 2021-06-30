'Loki' Episode 4 Post-credit Scene Explained: Does Loki Actually Die After Getting Pruned?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is notorious for using post-credit scenes, having fans glued to their seats until the very end. With the release of many characters receiving their own series, fans were not treated with the cryptic post-credit sequences, until now. Today’s episode of the Loki series had a very special mid-credit and a post-credit scene which has left the series’ fans puzzled.

In the previous episode of Loki, the character was seen mingling with the Loki Variant. Many revelations were made during the third episode of the series from the variant’s name being Sylvie, Loki coming out as a bisexual, and how the people working at the TVA were initially real human beings. By the end of the episode, Loki and Sylvie find themselves in a tough spot as the main character takes them to the worst apocalypse in history, Lamentis-1.

Sylvie and Loki find themselves making up a plan to hijack an arc, a spacecraft, that is planning to abandon the moon where the apocalypse is about to take place. The arc would help them recharge the Time pad which they use to travel. The episode ends with their plans failing and resulting in them getting stuck and doomed to die.

Loki: “The Nexus Event” mid-credit and post-credit scenes explained

The episode shows Loki finding himself in a confrontation regarding the authenticity of the Time Variance Authority. Loki and Sylvie fight Ravonna Renslayer and the Hunter squad as the three Time Keepers watch the fight in front of them. It is later revealed that the Time Keepers are actually fake when Sylvie throws a sword and swiftly cuts off one of the Time Keepers’ heads that turns out to an android. Now, Loki must act on the revelation with Mobius who tells him about a nexus event caused by Sylvie and the God Of Mischief’s connection on Lamentis-1. He moves to confess his feelings to Sylvie before getting pruned by Ravonna.

In the mid-credit scene, Loki finds himself in the middle of a disastrous town. He asks himself "Is this Hel? Am I dead?" and receives a response from an unknown person off-camera. "Not yet, but you will be unless you come with us", says the unidentified being. The post-credit scene then shows Richard E. Grant dressed as a Loki variant similar to the characters in the comic book series. Grant is credited as "Classic Loki". Two other Loki variants accompany him, one is the youngest of the three, Kid Loki played by Jack Veal. Veal holds a crocodile with Loki's horns on its head. DeObia Oparei plays an African American version of Loki and is credited as Boastful Loki. Oparei holds a hammer in his hand which is similar to Loki's brother Thor's Mjolnir. The significance of the three characters and their role in the series will soon be revealed in the next episode of Loki.

Image: Still from Loki

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.