'Loki' Episode 5 Releases, Excited Fans Flood Internet With Memes & Appreciation Posts

Loki Episode 5 is now available on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. The episode is set to unravel a bundle of secrets as well as surprise its fans by revealing an important spoiler about the death of a key character. The episode will set the tone for the end of the Marvel series as well as commence the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Most of the episode took place in the vast purgatory called The Void where Alioth, a new Marvel villain who consumes everything it touches, was introduced.

As the Loki season finale is due next Wednesday, this penultimate episode was a scene-setting episode in certain ways. Loki episode 6 release date on July 14 will mark the end of Loki season 1. The recent episode includes 10 Loki variants giving a brief history to Rich E Grant’s Classic Loki and Kid Loki. Loki latest episode has finally showcased 'President Loki'.

The episode, titled Journey Into Mystery, is directed by Kate Herron and written by Tom Kauffman. The latest episode includes various highlights, namely- The God of outcasts, Alioth, Mobius and an ‘enchanting’ Loki.

Here's how fans are reacting to the latest episode of Loki

Among other fans, director Kate Herron took to her Twitter sharing her reaction on the release of the episode, she wrote "Happy Episode Five “Journey into Mystery” @LokiOfficial day! Here is one the biggest divas and the most demanding actor I’ve ever had to work with, taking a break from his reign of terror to relax in his chair #alligatorloki #loki."

Happy Episode Five “Journey into Mystery” @LokiOfficial day! Here is one the biggest divas and the most demanding actor I’ve ever had to work with, taking a break from his reign of terror to relax in his chair #alligatorloki #loki pic.twitter.com/3WH57yt0Bz — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) July 7, 2021

Fans can also be seen lauding the chemistry between Loki and agent Mobius and hailing them as the next one true pair of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

mobius making fun of loki liking sylvie aka being a jealous boyfriend 💀 pic.twitter.com/FguhlkqNNQ — lokius comfort (@lokiuscomfort) June 30, 2021

Loki Episode 5 memes also saw the audience taking a jibe on the number of Lokis in the episode, one of them took to Twitter with a caption "#loki soooooo in the next episode, the Lokis are going to have a presidential election among themselves?"

#loki soooooo in the next episode, the Lokis are going to have a presidential election among themselves? pic.twitter.com/YVAliGRylk — ⚠️Loki Spoilers⚠️ nyks (@sexy_seabass_) June 30, 2021

The audience also went on to make memes about the Easter Eggs that sent the internet in frenzy with others using the Thanos Copter and President Loki among others.

