'Loki' First Episode Review: Critics Call Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ Series 'gloriously Fun'

The first episode of The God of Mischief's standalone TV show Loki debuted on Wednesday, June 9. Take a look at what the critics had to say about Loki.

Loki

IMAGE: LOKI'S OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM


One of the most anticipated Marvel series Loki dropped its first episode on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, June 9 much to the delight of the fans. Starring Tom Hiddleston as The God of Mischief in the stand-alone show, the series revolves around the life of Loki after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

After escaping from the Avengers custody in the Battle of New York using Tesseract which is a space stone and finds himself in trouble with the Time Variance Authority who strip him of his shapeshifting powers as a punishment for abusing time. Take a look at the Loki reviews on Twitter.

A look at Loki reviews

Many critics took to their Twitter handles to share their reviews after watching the first episode of Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Rotten Tomatoes' Erik Davis shared that he saw the first two episodes of Loki and is loving the time-travelling series so far.

Comicbook.com and Phase Zero podcast's Brandon Davis shared that Tom Hiddleston is brilliant in his role as Loki and the series has a lot of potential.

Collider's Steve Weintraub lauded Loki and shared that he loves how the series is expanding MCU in a new direction.

 The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman simply shared her opinion after watching the Loki episode and penned, "It Rules."

Andrea Towers who writes for Entertainment Weekly said that the show is "SO GLORIOUSLY FUN" and shared that Loki is engaging and chaotic in the best way possible. She also shared that Loki fans are in for a treat as this is the best character that has ever been.

Christina Radish of Collider noted that she loved the bromance between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson and called it snarky. 

Film critic Paul Grimes said that the Marvel fans should be pleased by Tom and Owen's banter and shared that the multiverse angle shown in Loki is hardcore.

POC culture is of the opinion that Loki has a Men in Black vibe mixed with Mindhunters and shared that they are hooked.

About Loki release date and time in India

While the first episode of Loki dropped on June 9 at 1.30 pm, the series is not yet available to stream in other regional languages. The series is currently available in English via Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Hindi via Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India. On June, 9 the official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar shared that they will be releasing the Tamil and Telugu dubbed version of Loki on the OTT platform soon.

Apart from Tom Hiddleston, the Loki cast also includes Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, also known as Agent Mobius, a Time Variance Authority agent. Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, the judge in charge of Loki's case. Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, a high-ranking hunter with the Time Variance Authority. The show also stars Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane, and Eugene Cordero in key roles.

