'Loki' First Episode Review: Critics Call Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ Series 'gloriously Fun'

One of the most anticipated Marvel series Loki dropped its first episode on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday, June 9 much to the delight of the fans. Starring Tom Hiddleston as The God of Mischief in the stand-alone show, the series revolves around the life of Loki after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

After escaping from the Avengers custody in the Battle of New York using Tesseract which is a space stone and finds himself in trouble with the Time Variance Authority who strip him of his shapeshifting powers as a punishment for abusing time. Take a look at the Loki reviews on Twitter.

Many critics took to their Twitter handles to share their reviews after watching the first episode of Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Rotten Tomatoes' Erik Davis shared that he saw the first two episodes of Loki and is loving the time-travelling series so far.

I've seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I'm LOVING it so far. It's a time-traveling detective show that's laying groundwork for the MCU multiverse while also being about identity & confronting ugly truths about ourselves. The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favorite pic.twitter.com/w9yLLHGEHJ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 6, 2021

Comicbook.com and Phase Zero podcast's Brandon Davis shared that Tom Hiddleston is brilliant in his role as Loki and the series has a lot of potential.

#Loki brings so much to MCU lore.



There are references to the past films and stories to marvel at but also really exciting, subtle additions to the sandbox as a whole.



Through 2 episodes... this series could be a really exciting, big step for the MCU’s broad, sprawling stories. pic.twitter.com/W1ObduLW5Z — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 6, 2021

Collider's Steve Weintraub lauded Loki and shared that he loves how the series is expanding MCU in a new direction.

first two episodes of #Loki are fantastic. Obviously @twhiddleston is still perfect in the role but I love how the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and we're watching Loki try and figure out what's going on rather than having him in control. pic.twitter.com/TP45W73bvi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 6, 2021

The Mary Sue's Rachel Leishman simply shared her opinion after watching the Loki episode and penned, "It Rules."

Here's my review of the first two episodes of #Loki: It rules. pic.twitter.com/QzEFranaIW — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 6, 2021

Andrea Towers who writes for Entertainment Weekly said that the show is "SO GLORIOUSLY FUN" and shared that Loki is engaging and chaotic in the best way possible. She also shared that Loki fans are in for a treat as this is the best character that has ever been.

I’ve seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki and the show is SO GLORIOUSLY FUN 💚 It’s engaging and chaotic in the best way — a way that feels super unique. Hiddleston is fantastic and gets great material to work with. I can’t wait to see how the rest of the series plays out. pic.twitter.com/8GYQafhuvC — Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) June 6, 2021

If you're a longtime #Loki fan, you're in for a real treat - this is the best the character has ever been IMO. — Andrea Towers ⧗ (@_atowers) June 6, 2021

Christina Radish of Collider noted that she loved the bromance between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson and called it snarky.

I’ve seen the first two episodes of #Loki and it’s as fun, funny, odd and twisted as I’d hope and expect from the God of Mischief! Love the snarky bromance between #TomHiddleston and #OwenWilson. More of everything please!!! pic.twitter.com/d9WZaLtE4n — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) June 6, 2021

Film critic Paul Grimes said that the Marvel fans should be pleased by Tom and Owen's banter and shared that the multiverse angle shown in Loki is hardcore.

I’ve watched the first two episodes of #Loki Should please Marvel fans with the playful banter between Hiddleston and Wilson. They’re setting up the multiverse angle hard core hopefully setting up what’s to come in the MCU. Coming Friday to @disneyplus Look for my review soon! pic.twitter.com/IlEccDDYaE — Paul McGuire Grimes (@PaulsMovieTrip) June 6, 2021

POC culture is of the opinion that Loki has a Men in Black vibe mixed with Mindhunters and shared that they are hooked.

#Loki has kind of a Mindhunters mixed w/ Men in Black vibe. It’s like a buddy cop story w/ humor, mystery & intrigue. The 1st ep is solid but the 2nd is REALLY good. I’m hooked & NEED to see more! Can’t wait for #LokiWednesdays! @LokiOfficial @MarvelStudios #Marvel pic.twitter.com/wTXTtp8zP1 — POC Culture (@POC_Culture) June 6, 2021

About Loki release date and time in India

While the first episode of Loki dropped on June 9 at 1.30 pm, the series is not yet available to stream in other regional languages. The series is currently available in English via Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Hindi via Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India. On June, 9 the official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar shared that they will be releasing the Tamil and Telugu dubbed version of Loki on the OTT platform soon.

Loki’s tricks might have changed it's time — but we've got all our Tamil and Telugu fans covered! Marvel Studios' Loki will be coming soon in Tamil and Telugu, watch this space for more updates. #Loki — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) June 9, 2021

Apart from Tom Hiddleston, the Loki cast also includes Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, also known as Agent Mobius, a Time Variance Authority agent. Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, the judge in charge of Loki's case. Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, a high-ranking hunter with the Time Variance Authority. The show also stars Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane, and Eugene Cordero in key roles.

