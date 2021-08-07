Loki Makers To Explore The Character's Sexuality, Hint At Getting Him A Male Partner

MCU's Loki premiered on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar on June 9, 2021. The web series features Tom Hiddleston in the titular role, with Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer. During the third episode of Loki, Loki is confirmed to be bisexual, making him the first-ever bisexual lead character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with Collider in July 2021, director Kate Herron revealed if 'Lamentis' Loki will have a male romantic partner in future episodes.

Loki to get a male romantic partner?

So far in the MCU's hit series, Loki, Sylvie and Loki have been hinting to be potential love interests. Even though Sylvie is Loki's first true love story in the MCU franchise, the show's helmer Kate Herron has a hope that the lead could have more romantic plots in the upcoming episodes. The director was asked if the God of Mischief could ever have a male partner, Herron revealed that currently he is focused on the story, however, a part of his thinking hopes there is more road to travel with that aspect of Loki's personality.

Speaking to the outlet, Herron also talked about the scene where Loki and Sylvie open up about their sexuality. She highlighted that everyone working on the series understood its significance. She revealed that she was "proud" of how the scene turned out. Herron told it was important to acknowledge that aspect of Loki's personality and normalise it. She added that the scene felt "good" as it is a "raw conversation, where they are opening up about their lives."

The revelation comes during a conversation between Sylvie and Loki where they are interrogating one another about their love lives. Sylvie asks Loki, "What about you? You’re a prince. Must have been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince?” To which Loki replies, “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you."

Loki is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series. The fourth episode, The Nexus Event, teased a unique romance between Sylvie and Loki. In the episode, the God of Mischief attempts to confess his feelings for Sylvie, however before he can reveal what Mobius had told him about the Nexus Event, Renslayer prunes him. The episode ends on a cliffhanger as he is later shown waking up to find other Loki variants.

IMAGE: LOKI INSTAGRAM

