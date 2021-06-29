Loki Mid-season Teaser Gives Peek Into The Grave Turn Of Events For The Asgardian

Ahead of the premiere of Loki episode 4, Marvel Studios has dropped a ‘mid-season’ trailer for the show. After showing some moments from the first three episodes, the Loki mid-season teaser then binds them with glimpses of what is coming next in the show. Read on to know more about it.

Loki mid-season teaser

The mid-season sneak-peek of Loki begins with showing some scenes from the first two episodes of the series, where Owen Wilson’s Mobius is trying to team up Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, to catch a Loki variant. After some glimpses of the third episode, the teaser connects it to the upcoming episodes. Among the first few moments from the upcoming episodes, the teaser shows that Loki and his variant, Sylvie, have been captured by the TVA. Further, a montage of intense scenes occurs, showing a peek into its action scenes, and a scene where Loki seems to be standing in front of a throne in his iconic attire, opening up a lot of speculations of where the series could lead. The background score in the teaser video succeeds in building up the intrigue factor. Also, it conveys that despite all the serious turn of events, there will still be Loki’s signature humour that the audience will get to see.

Loki episode 3 recap

In the third episode of Loki, Loki and Sylvie try to barge into the TVA but while escaping from it, they end up on a planet called Lamentis 1, which is at the brink of destruction. Throughout the episode, while trying to figure out their escape from there, they connect and bond, sharing personal facts about themselves with each other. At the end of the episode, they are shown stranded on the planet while it faces its worst apocalyptic event, with no means of escape. The shot from the new teaser which shows that the TVA has apprehended them both could be from the fourth episode of the series, meaning that the TVA got them before the collapse of Lamentis 1.

Loki mid-season reviews

Loki reviews, so far, have been good. The show is garnering a lot of love from the audience. As of June 29, a day before its fourth episode premiers, Loki has a rating of 8.9/10 on IMDb, with over 48,000 votes.

Loki episode 4 premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on June 30.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE LOKI MID-SEASON TEASER

