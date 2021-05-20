Loki: Miss Minutes Trailer Out; Fans Can't Get Over Its Witty Dialogues And Scenes

While the audience was still not over the Loki trailer released last month, the recently released Loki Miss Minute trailer took the internet by storm. The new trailer left the fans amazed as it gave a thrilling sneak peek at some interesting glimpses of the series. Many of the fans reacted to the Loki trailer by sharing that their excitement level escalated with this video.

Loki new trailer out

Loki is an upcoming American television series based on the Marvel comics that will be following the plot of the movie Avengers: Endgame with an alternate version of Loki. The plot will showcase Loki arriving at a mysterious organisation existing outside of time and space where he gets trapped while travelling through time.

While Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as Loki in the series, he will also be continuing to bankroll it. Other Loki movie cast members will include Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 in pivotal roles along with some other actors namely Sophia Di Martino, Sasha lane, Erika Coleman, Eugene Cordero and Richard E Grant whose characters haven’t been revealed yet. Loki release date was earlier set for May 2021 and was later shifted to June 9, 2021.

Fans' reactions:

Many fans dropped in comments stating how ‘excited’ they were for the release of the series while others referred to one of the dialogues and stated that ‘Loki’ was always a good idea. Some of the fans also shared their amazement at watching the new trailer and mentioned that the makers cannot just give them heart attacks every day by posting such videos frequently. Many fans also praised the new trailer and added that this was what they were paying their internet bills for. As many of the dialogues in the trailer were quite crisp and fun, it became evident when the fans began sharing them in their comments. Some of them even referred to a scene from the trailer and mentioned how it was similar to a scene from another Marvel movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to the new Loki trailer- Miss Minutes.

