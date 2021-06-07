Last Updated:

Loki New Promo Reveals The God Of Mischief Is 'gender-fluid'; Netizens React To Revelation

On June 6, 2021, the makers released Loki new promo on Twitter. In the short video clip, Marvel Cinematic Universe revealed that Loki is gender-fluid.

Loki new promo

IMAGE: STILL FROM LOKI'S TRAILER


On June 6, 2021, the makers released Loki new promo on their official Twitter handle. In the short video clip, Marvel Cinematic Universe revealed that Loki is gender-fluid. The new information was revealed in the file place on the table that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) has on Loki Laufeyson.

Tom Hiddleston's gender in Loki new promo revealed 

The new promo begins with Loki being forced to work with the TVA. The file is placed right on the table and contains the information on Tom Hiddleston's character Loki Laufeyson. In the file, one can read that under 'Sex', it is listed as 'Fluid'. The revealed information makes a great deal more definitive in the plot's development. As soon as the new promo was up on the internet, many fans reacted to Loki's gender revelation.

A fan tweeted that she cannot wait for the web series to be released, while another one was happy that MCU 'finally acknowledged that Loki is gender fluid'. A netizen tweeted, "Loki is fluid and he can change himself anyway he can unlike real life people who just say they can" (sic) with a laughing face emoticon. Another netizen chipped in, "Gender-fluid lets go! This is a moment of triump for me" (sic). A Twitter user was happy 'finally getting to see genderfluid Loki in the MCU canon'. 

Tom Hiddleston in Loki being gender-fluid becomes a major aspect of the MCU comics, as there were several instances when Loki appeared as a woman during the Dark Reign in Marvel Comics, when Norman Osborn takes the control of S.H.I.E.L.D and helps in forming a supervillain, Cabal. Loki was shown in the form of a woman during the plot. However, it is unclear if this is simply an Easter Egg for the comic book fans or whether Loki's gender-fluidity will be used as a reference in the new series that is based on a Marvel comic book history. Loki cast also includes Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard E. Grant. The new MCU series will be premiering on June 9, 2021, on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar. 

IMAGE: STILL FROM LOKI'S TRAILER

