Loki Season 2 Confirmed: Marvel Announces Second Season In Episode 6 Post-credits Scene

Marvel's third show, Loki on Disney Plus, had left the fans impressed with its power-packed performance, visuals and storyline. Even before the season ends, there were demands across the globe for Marvel to renew the God of Mischief's show for a second season. Heeding their prayers, Marvel Studios has finally announced Loki Season 2 in the finale episode of its first season.

Marvel confirms Loki Season 2

The anticipation for the finale episode of Loki was already riding the high on social media with many expecting to have a satisfying yet mysterious ending. With no idea of Loki's future after the end of the episode, the fans were thoroughly surprised after a stamp appeared midway through the credit scenes of the finale episode. In loud and clear words, the stamp read 'Loki will return in season 2' thus confirming that Loki is not going anywhere anytime soon.

The show was one of the three shows released by Marvel this year including WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While lead actress Elizabeth Olsen firmly denied WandaVision's second season, the fate of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier remained a mystery to the fans as there has been no official confirmation for a second season. Loki Season 2 release date has not been disclosed yet, however, according to the reports from Variety, the show will join other Marvel shows premiering on Disney Plus including She Hulk, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and an untitled Black Panther series.

Fans reaction to Loki season 2 announcement

Just finished #Loki and that is how you don't disappoint. Such an amazing show and I'm glad we're getting a season 2! pic.twitter.com/2hCILRbAEb — E-Mack (@emacdaddy1234) July 14, 2021

As soon as the episode was released, fans wasted no time in reacting to the good news on social media. The internet was flooding with hilarious edits of lead actor Tom Hiddleston as one fan expressed their jubilation by tweeting that the ending of the finale episode was confusing at first but it all made sense now. The fandom has a penchant for producing hilarious memes out of the show and the same was reflected throughout the internet with many screaming with excitement for the second season of Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Check out some of the fans' reactions on Twitter here.

ME AFTER SEEING “LOKI WILL RETURN IN SEASON 2” pic.twitter.com/s0BKMilWMQ — tere (@Y1BITO) July 14, 2021

Me, patiently waiting for Season 2 of #Loki hoping that Owen Wilson will finally get that jetski he always wanted… And maybe him and Loki smooch? As a treat? pic.twitter.com/jbUpHjcItK — Naph Despres (they/them) (@Naph_thecreator) July 14, 2021

IMAGE- ASAD AYAZ'S TWITTER

