'Loki' Showrunner Reveals There Were Many Unused 'Rick And Morty' Type Scenes In The Show

MCU's mini-series Loki has been receiving praises for the performances, musical score, and visuals ever since it was aired. The showrunner of the show Michael Waldron recently opened up about some of the unused scenes in season one of the shows like Rick and Morty type montage scenes.

Loki Showrunner Michael Waldron on unused scenes

Michael Waldron spoke to the Ringer-Verse podcast about some of the scenes and ideas that couldn't make it to the final cut. He said "It's any writer's nightmare that their whiteboard is photographed at any time because it's just pure chaos written on those things, but there you have it. That [whiteboard plan] was a little eight-beat mini-story that we were exploring," Waldron explained, "perhaps playing out after Loki escapes from the Time Theater in Episode 1. We were wondering, would it be compelling if he actually escaped the TVA with a handful of Infinity Stones, and went and kind of had all of his dreams come true?"

Waldron further explained that some scenes were planned to be like "Rick and Morty-style montage of Loki with the Infinity Gauntlet, and then at the end, it's just kind of like, 'What does it matter? The TVA exists, they're the greatest power.' Ultimately we were able to achieve that much more gracefully just with him looking at the Chrono-Monitor, and I think that was much better."

Michael also shared a scene that was supposed to be a part of episode 3 and said "Once upon a time, the opening of Episode 3 – when Sylvie is attempting to infiltrate Hunter C-20's mind – that actually turned into kind of a fight sequence where the TVA had defences in place. So there are people in the memory, and the beach bar actually turned on Sylvie and was attacking her, and it got crazier and crazier – and there were little kids attacking her, and then I literally wrote in that an armadillo with a laser mounted on it comes [into] the beach bar and is firing, and Sylvie kicks it like a soccer ball out into the ocean. That was in a script."

More about Loki

Loki was released as part of phase four of MCU and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. In the series, an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Major. The series is confirmed to return for a second season.

Image: Loki's Instagram

