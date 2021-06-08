'Loki' Standalone Series Was Planned After 'Avengers: Endgame': Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston's Loki standalone series will soon be released on Disney+ Hotstar with its main focus on the God of Mischief who was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War. During a virtual press conference, the actor revealed some important things about the character and the upcoming show. The Loki standalone series would be the third digital series introduced by the Marvel Studios after WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier. In the newest show, Loki will find himself working with the Time Variance Authority. He must face the consequences of the time travel unravelled in Avengers: Endgame.

Tom Hiddleston reveals Loki standalone series was planned after Avengers: Endgame

During the virtual global press conference, Hiddleston said, "I think over time I'm made aware of the different things he represents. Some people enjoy his playfulness, his spontaneity and that inherent sense of mischief he has. Some people enjoy his quality as an antagonist. There are some people who are drawn to his vulnerabilities, under all these layers of charm and charisma. There is something really relatable about vulnerability."

Tom said that he enjoyed playing the character and credited the team of writers for his role. "I just love playing Loki. I feel so fortunate that I'm still here and there are just new aspects to the character every time that I learn about (it). I owe it to the writers, everyone who has ever written this character. Starting from Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Don Payne, who wrote the first four movies, way to Michael (head writer of the series) and his amazing team."

During the conference, he admitted that he was surprised when he learnt about the series. When the character was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War, the audience expected the character to never return. Addressing the same question asked by fans, he said, "I was so excited by the idea of series and also had to scratch my head a bit because that scene in Infinity War (one where Thanos murders Loki) felt so final and conclusive. It looked like the end of Loki's story. We didn't know about the Loki series when we shot Infinity War, but I think we did know it when we shot Endgame."

Tom Hiddleston has portrayed the character of Loki in six Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, so far, including Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame. He will reprise his role in Loki standalone series with some new faces joining the star cast list. Owen Wilson, who has worked with Tom in Midnight In Paris and Gugu Mbatha-Raw of Misbehaviour fame will be seen sharing screen space with Hiddleston.

Image: Loki's Instagram

