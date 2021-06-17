'Loki' Star Tom Hiddleston Reveals Top 5 Moments As 'God Of Mischief' In MCU

Tom Hiddleston has gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of the God of Mischief – Loki, in the MCU. He has been playing this character for a long and has reprised the role in multiple ventures of Marvel Studios. Fans have thoroughly enjoyed the presence of Loki in the MCU which prompted the makers to bring back the character with his own spin-off series. Days after Loki was premiered on Disney+, Hiddleston recently gave his own insight into his role, while stating some of his favourite moments as the character in the previous Marvel films.

Tom Hiddleston shares his favourite Loki moments

When Loki discovered he was adopted

In the first instalment of Thor films, the God of Mischief finds out that he is not directly related to Thor and their father Odin. Hiddleston has revealed that he recognised it as a “key scene” even while he was reading the script. This scene eventually sets the tone for Loki’s invasion of earth in the first Avengers film.

Loki’s banter with Natasha Romanoff

In the first instalment of Avengers, Loki was roped in as the villain that indirectly helps in bringing the superheroes team together. During one of the major moments of the film, he has a verbal banter with Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow. He reveals certain details about his plan thereby helping Natasha understand what's cooking in his head.

When Thor visits Loki in a dungeon

The scene in question is from Thor: Dark World. Thor is seen coming face-to-face with Loki in a dungeon, as the brothers have another banter. Loki creates illusions for his brother about how he’s doing fine, even though he’s in a tough stage.

“Get help” moment

Thor: Ragnarok brought back Thor and Loki in a more humorous way, as several scenes from the movie ended up creating laughter for the audience. Among those many scenes is “Get help”, as Loki pretends to be unconscious while Thor yells “Get help”. Thor eventually throws his brother at the enemies as they would come closer. Hiddleston believes that the scene gave a simple insight into their childhood as brothers.

When Loki faces Thanos

During the earliest scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos is shown wrecking the ship carrying Asgardians. When Thanos negotiates with Loki for the Tesseract, Loki declares himself as “Odinson” while stepping forward. The scene showed the journey of Loki from becoming a villain to turning a hero and sacrificing himself for his brother.

IMAGE: TOM HIDDLESTON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.