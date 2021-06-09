'Loki': Tom Hiddleston Dubs An Indian City 'great', Says 'Akka Used To Live There' | Watch

Ahead of the release of Marvel’s much-awaited project Loki where British actor Tom Hiddleston will be seen playing the lead, shared his thoughts on an "Indian city" and dubbed it as "great". Just a day prior to the release, the makers indulged in a fun activity with the actor by playing the word association game in a promotional video. When he was asked to associate a word with an Indian city, to which he replied Chennai. Watch the video below:

Tom Hiddleston shares which Indian city he finds 'great'

When asked to associate a word with an Indian city, he said "Chennai. My Akka (sister) lives there. She used to live there. And I have been there a few times. Chennai is great!” This isn't the first time that the actor has spoken about India. In a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about having a family in India. He revealed his sister stayed in Chennai and he had the privilege of going to India about ‘four times' so far. The last time he came was in October (2011). The visit was short as the actor came to meet his sister. He also shared his thoughts about watching the Bollywood film Devdas. The actor said that his Indian family is ‘always introducing him to new films.’ His sister made him see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai and he simply loved it. He had also then expressed his desire to be a part of a Bollywood film.

Tom Hiddleston’s cheekbones and wit cut sharper than glass and we are here for it! 👀😍 Watch #Loki streaming June 9 pic.twitter.com/FodbnUS61j — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) June 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Tom revealed that he will not be making an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Loki, who has been a prominent character or has made appearances in six MCU movies till now (three of them being Thor movies), will not be a part of the fourth Thor movie. Tom Hiddleston in his chat with Empire confirmed that his Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Loki, will not be a part of the fourth Thor film, which is titled Thor: Love and Thunder. This will be the first time that Loki, who is Thor’s brother and is often seen sharing a love-hate relationship with him in the movies, will not be seen with Thor in his film.

IMAGE: @DisneyplusHSP/Twitter/AP

