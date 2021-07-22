Loki's Prisoner Jumpsuit Logo Has A Connection With Another MCU Character?

The first season of MCU's Loki may have wrapped, but the God of Mischief still seems to have a trick up his sleeve. Recently, a fan noticed the logo of the Time Variance Authority emblazoned on Loki's prisoner jumpsuit worn throughout the bureaucratic organization's headquarters. The fan highlighted the logo's connection with another Marvel Cinematic Universe character named, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, aka. Val. Read further to know more about the new easter egg.

Loki's TVA logo has a connection with another MCU character?

We 100% agree. All of us at Marvel Studios are excited to have @OfficialJLD in the MCU. Did you know the TVA logo upside spells VAL? Neither did we until someone on Twitter pointed it out! -KF #BlackWidowWatchPartyhttps://t.co/1ivlrEgyiX — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2021

Taking Twitter, a fan highlighted that if you flip the TVA logo upside down, the stylised lettering seems to read 'VAL'. the eagle-eyed fan unveiled an interesting easter egg by linking the timeline-controlling TVA to Julia Louis- Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, aka Val, who debuted in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Val re-appears in Black Widow.

However, this connection was purely coincidental. MCU's Kevin Feige confirmed on Twitter that it was a fan who first pointed out the TVA-VAL connection. He tweeted, "We 100% agree. All of us at Marvel Studios are excited to have @officialJLD in the MCU. Did you know the TVA logo upside spells VAL? Neither did we until someone on Twitter pointed it out!- KF". The conversation took place during a Twitter watch party for MCU's yet another flick, Black Widow. As the connection was revealed, many fans stated that they hope to see some scenes between Loki and Val, or even Owen Wilson's Mobius and Val in future.

Created by Michael Waldron, Loki premiered on Disney+Hostar on June 19, 2021. Based on Marvel Comics, it features the character of the title name which is portrayed by Tom Hiddleston. The show is continued with the films of the MCU franchise including Thor and Avengers, and takes place after the events of the 2019's Avengers. Bankrolled by Marvel Studios along with Waldron, the first season was helmed by Kate Herron. The television series also features Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors. The first season consisted of six episodes that ended on July 14, 2021.

IMAGE: LOKI TWITTER

