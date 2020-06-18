'This Is Us' Fame Lonnie Chavis Shares His Experiences As A 'black Kid' In America

Amid the anti-racism protests going on in America, many celebrities are using their platform to make people aware of everyday racism that black people face in the country. This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis also took to his social media to pen down an essay about what it is like to be a 12-year-old black boy in the USA. The actor has also been subjected to fear that no child should ever have to face.

Lonnie Chavis pens down emotional essay for BLM

Lonnie Chavis shared a series of slides with his essay written on it. The first slide of the picture says, “My life matters, but does it? America paints a very clear picture of how I should view myself. America shows me that my Blackness is a threat, and I am treated as such,” Lonnie continued, “I actually didn’t learn about being Black and what that would mean for me until I was 7 years old. I thought I was a peach man, so my parents educated me on being a Black man really quick with long talks, books and movies like and Malcolm X. I was overwhelmed with confusion, fear and sadness. I had to lean on my faith in Christ for hope, protection and understanding”.

ALSO READ | Niles Fitch Of 'This Is Us' Fame Becomes Disney's First Ever Black Prince; Read Details

Lonnie Chavis plays the younger version of Randall Pearson in the drama and stars alongside Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia. He also recalled an incident where he has constantly been confused with other black kids in the acting profession. Chavis shared that he is constantly asked if he is the boy from Black-ish or the kid from Stranger Things. He wrote, “I guess we all look alike since we are all Black. Can you imagine being confused for any other Black kid, just because you all share the same profession? I can”.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Surprised To Learn That John Legend Will Be In 'This Is Us' Season 4

The young actor also recalled another incident of being racially profiled at a restaurant in San Diego. He revealed that the cops were almost called until a white fan recognised Lonnie and intervened in the matter. Chavis then wrote, “Can you imagine someone thinking you are a thief just because of the colour of your skin? I can”.

Travelling through run-ins with cops, he shared the most horrific thing that he faced on his 10th birthday. Lonnie Chavis shared that a police officer was abusing his dad, claiming to detain him for a traffic ticket. His mother handed him his baby brother and told him not to step out no matter what he heard. The actor recalled crying as he held his baby brother in his arms. He ended the essay with, “Can you imagine being me in 2020 and wondering what the future holds? I can’t”.

ALSO READ | After Season 3 Finale, Fans Are Anxious To Know What Happened To Miguel On 'This Is Us'?

ALSO READ | 'This Is Us' Writer Jas Waters Passes Away At 39; Cast Reacts To The Sad News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.