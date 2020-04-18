Lookalike Day 2020: Some Famous Hollywood Celeb Doppelgangers With Uncanny Resemblance

The Lookalike Day 2020 will fall on April 20 this year. National Lookalike day was created by Jack Etzel in the year 1980s. The fundamentals of this day is celebrating someone who looks exactly like another unrelated person. In Hollywood as well, there are celebrity lookalikes who have amazed many. Here is a look at a few of them.

On the eve of Lookalike Day 2020, we bring to you people who look like each other in Hollywood. The uncanny resemblance was noted by many fans. The first of which is Lizzie Mcguire fame’s Hillary Duff and actress Victoria Pedretti. The resemblance is even more when they smile.

Another celeb doppelganger pair is McKenna Grace and Kiernan Shipka. Their short hairstyles and when the former had darker hair made them look surprisingly similar. Check out their pictures here.

Rob Lowe and Ian Somerhalder are also lookalikes of each other. Fans and followers of the two think they have observed so much that some of them think they have the same colour iris as well. Check it out!

Actress Zooey Deschanel and pop sensation Katy Perry are lookalikes of each other. Especially when Katy Perry donned brunette hair similar to Zooey. The two have considered to be related in some rare instances.

Actress Rachel Bilson and model Kaia Gerber have a similar body as well as facial features. The former donned brunette hair once and that was the high point of the similarities between the two. Check it out here.

