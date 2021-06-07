'Loose Women' Star Stacey Solomon Takes A Break From Social Media As She Feels "strange"

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon has been active on Instagram. The television presenter often shares glimpses from her daily life through stories on Instagram with her 4.4 million followers. It usually features her kids and her partner Swash. However, the X-Factor finalist recently chose to temporarily stay away from social media as she has been feeling strangely anxious for a while.

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon takes a break from Instagram

Stacey Soloman recently took to her Instagram stories to announce her distance from social media. The singer penned a note for her followers as she wished them good night. She wrote, "Good Night. I hope you're all ok. I feel so strange still." Stacey moved further to make an announcement and wrote, "I'm going to put my phone in the drawer for a couple of days (to) give you all a break." She further continued, "I hope you have a lovely Sunday and Monday. You deserve all of the happiness in the world. Never forget it. Love you to the moon and back".

Before putting her phone in the drawer, Stacey took a quick look at the messages she received from her followers. She shared several messages in her stories. She wrote, "Was about to write in my brain junk bin in my book. And then started reading your messages and decided to fill my page up with your loveliness. You are honestly just the sweetest people I've ever met".

Stacey goes on a date with beau Joe Swash

Stacey shared two pictures with her boyfriend, Joe Swash, from one of their dates. The singer revealed how she went on a date with her beau after a year. She wrote, "💜 Date Night 💜 The sun has got his hat on and Joes finally taken his off! 🙏🏼 The last time we went on a date was last year to Ikea 😂 Aw bubs I miss you. Even though you’re always there, sometimes I still miss you. Thank you for being my rock always... I Love you to the moon and stars and back again... Always bubs 💜". Stacey has been dating television presenter, Joe Swash, since 2015.

