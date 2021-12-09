'Lord Of The Rings' First Film Clocks 20 Yrs; See Pics Of The Shooting Locations

Last Updated: 9th December, 2021 16:57 IST

December 10th, 2021 will mark 20 years since the international premiere of the first film in the iconic The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, The Fellowship of the Ring.

Weta Workshop produced the special effects, costumes and creatures from 'The Lord of the Rings', brought to life at the hands of creative geniuses such as Sir Richard Taylor and his team.

Jaw-dropping natural landscapes across both New Zealand’s North and South Islands play a backdrop for many of the film's iconic scenes.

The iconic One Ring featured in the movie was created by Jens Hansen. Jens submitted 15 prototypes, the final movie ring design was selected. More than 40 variations were used while filming.

The enchanting village of Hobbiton in New Zealand became the perfect backdrop for the cinematic trilogy and brought the magical world of Middle-earth on screen.

