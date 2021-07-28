Lord Of The Rings' Merry & Pippin Recall Their Memorable Moments While Filming Trilogy

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is filled with incredible characters, however, it's only a few of them who are able to bring smiles to the faces of millions around the world, such as Meriadoc Brandybuck and Peregrin Took who portrayed popular characters- Merry and Pippin. Recently, in an interview with IGN, The Lord of the Rings' Meriadoc Brandybuck and Peregrin Took got candid about their own very podcast, The Friendship Onion, that has just reached its 11th episode. During their conversation, the Hobbits pair also shared their several favourite moments while they were filming The Lord of the Rings Trilogy. Read on to know more about LOTR trivia.

The Lord of the Rings' Merry and Pippin share their favourite moments while filming the trilogy

In the interview, the Hobbits pair revealed that they had been discussing starting a project together since The Lord of the Rings was wrapped up. Pippin revealed that Merry had become a fan of podcasts quite early and that it was he who came up with the idea of undertaking the podcast journey, which is filled with interviews from the cast and crew members of the franchise. They discussed that they could "change things weekly" and "invent little things and tell stories."

On talking about the "most difficult scene", Meriadoc Brandybuck aka Merry stated it was The Grey Havens scene at the end of The Return of the King. The actor said that they had to do it three times and called it "tough". The actor revealed that while filming the Grey Havens scenes, they were "all weeping like children". He thinks that the third version that is played in the film is "probably not quite as hysterical" in terms of the state. Merry added that it was challenging to do as unlike humans who "shed a tear and feel sad," Hobbits are "so in touch with the vulnerability of their emotions".

The actor also recalled a memorable story while shooting the Hobbits and Boromir play-fighting scene after they leave Rivendell in The Fellowship of the Ring. Merry disclosed that the play-fighting scene that took place between him, Billy, and Sean Bean was decided on the spot, as the co-actors were often seen having fun and practising their "sword fighting skills" on the film sets.

Merry revealed that the film's director Peter Jackson came up with the idea by sharing that 'as being hobbits, they can be a little cheeky with Sean Bean (Boromir) and it can show a little bonding experience.' The actor recalled that they "semi-improvised" on the same day itself. He said Peregrin Took aka Pippin jumped in and was "upset" while filming the scene as he had to act like he was not good at sword fighting.

Agreeing to that, Pippin added that he hated the idea that they were not supposed to be good at swords as he used to fence in competitions and knows how to use a sword. Pippin also talked about working with the greatest sword master in the film industry, Bob Anderson. He said he loved being with Anderson. He stated that it was "awful" for him to act like he did not know how to use a sword. The Hobbit pairs also revealed that they had filmed several home videos while they were shooting the trilogy. However, they stated that the footages are not suitable for the public.

