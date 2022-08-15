Touted as one of the highly-anticipated fantasy adventure releases this year, the new Lord Of The Rings, titled The Rings of Power is just two weeks away from release.

Though the film boasts of a large ensemble of cast, many Lord Of The Rings fans seem to have issues over the casting people of colour for major characters in the show. Following this, some actors have also been receiving racist abuse as well and on August 15, Morfydd Clark who essays the role of Galadriel in the upcoming series, took to her Instagram handle and criticised the behaviour towards her fellow contestants.

The 33-year-old posted a short note on Instagram Stories, which read, “Anyone sending hate to my black cast mates, get off my page, get off the internet, and shut up." Take a look at it here:

More about Lord Of The Rings

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power from Amazon Prime Video takes the legends of Middle-Earth's Second Age to the screen for the first time. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books and will transport viewers to a time when "great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the thinnest of threads, and one of Tolkien's greatest villains threatened to cover the entire world in darkness."

The series opens in an era of large tranquility and follows an ensemble cast of both well-known and unfamiliar characters as they face the long-feared return of evil to Middle-earth. These kingdoms and individuals will leave behind legacies that endure long after they are gone, from the shadowy depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic woodlands of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Nmenor, to the outermost ends of the world.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay and has been produced by Amazon Studios along with Tolkien Estate, the Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema. It will release on September 2.