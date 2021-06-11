Lori Harvey Finally Responds To Ex Boyfriend Future's Shade At Her And Michael B. Jordan

Before Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan were a thing, the model was dating rapper Future. Lori's ex-boyfriend Future in one of his recent songs dissed her and her new beau Michael B Jordan. For quite some time the model kept quiet about the shade that was thrown at her, but Lori finally decided to break her silence.

Lori Harvey speaks about ex-boyfriend Future's shade thrown at her

Lori Harvey and Future parted ways back in August 2020. And the model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in November 2020 through their respective social media. Future, in one of his track's verse, dissed Lori where he rapped saying, "Tell Steve Harvey I don't want her."

The model finally broke her silence and in an interview with Bustle said that her fans too appreciated her silence and explained that she did not let any type of negativity or rumours stoop her down to that level and go back and forth with it. She said that "Just maintain my position of I know who I am, I know what’s going on." Lori said that she preferred to take the high road in any situation.

As for her relationship with Michael B Jordan, the model stated that they both were private people and hence fans don't get too much of a glimpse into their relationship. Lori also referred to Jordan as a "super humble" boyfriend.

On the work front, Michael B Jordan was recently seen in the action thriller film Without Remorse based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy. Jordan plays the role of John Kelly, a U.S. Navy SEAL who sets out to seek revenge after his pregnant wife and unit members are murdered by Russian hitmen. The movie also featured Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Lauren London, Colman Domingo and Guy Pearce. He will next be seen in the drama movie A Journal for Jordan based on the memoir A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor by Dana Canedy. The movie will also feature Chanté Adams in the lead role opposite Jordan.

IMAGE: LORI HARVEY AND FUTURE'S INSTAGRAM

