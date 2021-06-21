Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Thrilled To Be Traveling To Mexico With Friends

On June 19, 2021, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were seen travelling to Mexico with their friends. Reportedly, the couple is very excited to be doing so since it is their first trip in a long time. The two had submitted a plea in the court for permission to be able to travel to Mexico so they could go visit their families. According to reports by People, they even completed a majority of the community service hours that the court had asked them to volunteer for, after being convicted of allegations under the College Admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in Mexico

The couple travelled with their friends to Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico. According to reports, they were really excited to be travelling since it had been a long time since they travelled. According to court documents filed the couple requested to take a five-day trip to San Jose Del Cabo in June to spend time with family. While Lori has finished her community service hours and paid her fine, Mossimo has paid his fine and is working towards completing his hours soon.

The College Admissions Scandal

On August 21, 2020, Lori Loughlin, and Mossimo Giannulli were found guilty under the College Admissions Scandal, where the allegations made on them were bribing exam administrators to facilitate cheating on college and university entrance exams, bribing coaches and administrators of elite universities to nominate unqualified applicants as elite recruited athletes, thus facilitating the applicants' admission, and using a charitable organization to conceal the source and nature of laundered bribery payments. Lori was sentenced to 2 months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service, while her husband was sentenced to 5 months in prison, two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service. The two were said to have been a part of these crimes for their daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade. Loughlin and her husband have also been named as defendants in a private class-action lawsuit brought on by Stanford University graduates, who allege their education and degrees have been devalued due to their school's association with the case.

