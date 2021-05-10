Lori Loughlin Celebrates First Mother's Day With Her Daughters Since Her Release From Jail

Actor Lori Loughlin has received two very special wishes on the occasion of Mother's Day. Her daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli, took to their Instagram account on Sunday, May 9, 2021, to share never seen before pictures of their mom. Lori Loughlin would celebrate her first Mother's Day with her daughters since she was released from prison.

Lori Loughlin's daughters celebrate Mother's Day with special posts

Olivia Jade's post showed Lori dressed in a scoop neck dress with flowers embroidered on the front. Lori looked at the camera with a surprised expression as the photographer took a candid picture of her. She held a fringed shawl in one hand and a purse in the other hand. Her hair was styled up in a high ponytail with a few locks framing her face.

Olivia Jade wrote "You are the best. Period." She also filled the caption with heart eye emojis and red and purple hearts. Olivia turned off the comments on the post but received more than 122,000 likes from her fans and followers.

Isabella Rose Giannulli shared many pictures with her mother and sister. In a throwback post, she posted a bunch of film stills from when she and her sister were little girls. Loughlin wore a black turtleneck and a pair of blue denim jeans in the pictures. Isabella Rose called Lori "mama bear" in the post.

Unlike her sister, Isabella Rose opted to keep the comments on the post limited. The Instagram post was showered with love and positivity from Lori Loughlin's fans. "It’s the positivity under this post for me", one fan wrote with heart eyes emojis while another wrote, "Love you". Another fan reminisced on Lori Loughlin's Fuller house character Becky writing, "My forever aunty Becky". "I literally can’t express my love for this omg," gushed one fan.

Lori Loughlin pleaded guilty on the charges of wire and mail fraud. She and her husband, Giannulli, were involved in the college admission scandal. They had paid $500,000 USD to the Key Worldwide Foundation to get both her daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. She was imprisoned on October 30, 2020, and released on December 28, 2020. Her husband was sentenced to imprisonment for five months and was released on April 16, 2021.

Image: Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.