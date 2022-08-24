'LOTR' Team Experiences Grandeur Of Gateway Of India, Interacts With Mumbai's Dabbawallas

Touted as one of the highly-anticipated fantasy adventure releases this year, the new The Lord of the Rings, titled The Rings of Power is less than two weeks away from release. The series will stream online on Prime Video from September, 2022. Days ahead of its OTT release, Prime Video hosted an Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai for The Rings of Power.

Now, the cast and showrunner of the series, who is in India for promotions, experienced grandeur of Gateway of India as they were clicked posing infront of the monument in Mumbai. Not only this, the cast also interacted with the city's Dabbawallas and enjoyed meals with them.

LOTR team interacts with Mumbai's Dabbawallas

The LOTR team spent a great time with Mumbai's Dabbawallas, as evident from the pictures that have been surfaced online. They not only clicked pictures with them, the team also wore Gandhi caps with their names written on them. While the Dabbawallas donned their usual attire of white kurta pyjama and a traditional Gandhi cap, the team was all decked up in fancy clothes. They were also seen having a fun banter with the Dabbawallas. Take a look at the pictures below:

As actors Tyroe Muhafidin, Nazanin Boniadi, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh, Sara Zwangobani and Megan Richards also visited the Gateway of India in Mumbai, they were all seen enjoying together. Other cast members Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, showrunner JD Payne, Charles Edwards and Robert Aramayo also posed for a group photograph.

More about the LOTR's grand premiere

LOTR cast and showrunner were in Mumbai for the premiere of their forthcoming show. The star-studded event was graced with the presence of some of the notable names from the industry including Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Krishna DK, Kabir Khan, among others. Hrithik Roshan and Tamannaah Bhatia, who claim to be the real-life fans of the series, were able to interact with the actors and crew in an entertaining way. While the Himmatwala actor called the series "engrossing and engaging," Hrithik said that he has been a fan of the series ever since he first read the novels and referred to The Lord of the Rings as the "inspiration" for Krrish.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay and has been produced by Amazon Studios along with Tolkien Estate, the Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema.

