Lou Diamond Phillips To Join Cast Of Upcoming Family Comedy Film 'Easter Sunday'

American actor, Lou Diamond Phillips, is all set to feature in the upcoming family comedy film, Easter Sunday. The film will feature stand-up comedian Jo Koy, playing the lead role. Not much else is known about the film except that, the plot will be based on the life experiences and stand-up comedy of Koy. It will be set around a family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday.

According to Deadline, Jo Koy spoke about the upcoming project and mentioned how the project is the "culmination of a lifetime of dreaming and decades of hard work". He reportedly also spoke about how the upcoming film is very "meaningful" to them as they have managed to bring together a group of "diverse and talented filmmakers and comedians". The film will be directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, an American director of Indian origin.

About the 'Easter Sunday' cast

The Easter Sunday cast also includes Eva Noblezada, Brandon Wardell and Tia Carrere. According to the same report, the cast will also be joined by Lydia Gaston, Rodney To, Melody Butiu, Joey Guila, and Elena Juatco. Ken Cheng will pen the script while Dan Lin (Rideback) and Jonathan Eirich will produce the film. Jo Koy and Ken Cheng will also serve as executive producers alongside Joe Meloche, Jessica Gao, Jimmy O Yang, Nick Reynolds, and Seth William Meier.

Lou Diamond Phillips is best known for starring in movies such as Stand and Deliver, Young Guns, Courage Under Fire, and The 33. The actor will now play a fictionalized version of himself in the upcoming film. Director Jay Chandrasekhar is best known for directing the 2001 cult comedy Super Troopers and its 2018 sequel, Super Troopers 2.

Lydia Gaston is a veteran actress who has appeared on both, stage and screen, including Broadway productions like The King and I, Miss Saigon, and more. She also appeared in tv shows like The Blacklist, The Sopranos, and The Path. Rodney To is best known for his role as Typhoon Montalban on Parks and Recreation. To will also star in the upcoming Apple+ series Easy Mark starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

Melody Butiu has appeared in projects like This Is Us, Mom, NCIS, and The Kominsky Method. Joey Guila, who has frequently collaborated with Jo Koy, has taped an hour-long special on the Comedy InvAsian for Hulu & Amazon Prime, in 2017. The comedian recently appeared on the Netflix special Jo Koy: In His Elements. Elena Juatco has appeared in films like Kodachrome, Oscar award-winning film Spotlight, and cult classic Repo! The Genetic Opera. Juatco will also appear next in the thriller Escape the Field.

