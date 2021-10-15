'Love & Death': Elizabeth Olsen's First Look As Candy Montgomery In HBO's Crime Series Out

HBO Max has revealed Elizabeth Olsen's first look as murderer Candy Montgomery from its upcoming limited crime series titled Love & Death. The series' plot revolves around the real-life story of a texas housewife Montgomery, who, back in 1980, murdered a friend with an axe. The series is inspired by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom's book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs.

The HBO series has been written and executively produced by David E. Kelley, with Nicole Kidman and Per Saari also serving as producers under their Blossom Films banner. Meanwhile, Lesli Linka Glatter has helmed many episodes apart from bankrolling the project. The show is being shot across Kyle, Texas and is slated for a 2022 release.

Elizabeth Olsen's first look from Love & Death revealed

Taking to their Instagram stories on Friday, October 15, HBO max unveiled Candy Montgomery's character as she sings in her church’s choir. Another picture showcases her dining with an unknown character at an outdoor eatery. Take a look.

As per Deadline reports, the series, which is also based on a collection of articles from Texas Monthly, namely- Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II, is based on two churchgoing couples who have lead a peaceful life in a small town in Texas. Their story takes a dark twist when someone decides to pick up an axe. Apart from Olsen, the show stars Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey and Krysten Ritter in pivotal roles.

Apart from Love & Death, the story of Candy Montgomery's life is also being filmed by Hulu, in their limited series titled Candy. The series will star Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey helming the roles of Candy and Betty respectively. Biel's role was first offered to Elisabeth Moss, who turned it down due to scheduling conflicts. Candy has been created by Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, with Michael Uppendahl directing the pilot episode.

Meanwhile, Olsen will also be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel superhero movie which is set to release on March 25, 2022, in the United States. Directed by Sam Raimi, it stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez and Benedict Wong in pivotal roles.

