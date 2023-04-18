Love Is Blind Star Kyle Abrams Proposes To Tania Deleanos In Dreamy Setup | WATCH

The Love Is Blind star Kyle Abrams got engaged to girlfriend Tania Deleanos in Chicago. The internet personality took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his romantic proposal to girlfriend in a room decked with flowers. The much-in-love couple were seen twinning in black.

Sharing the video, Kyle captioned the post, "Scene 2…Thank you to everyone involved! I couldn’t have done it without you." Soon after the post was made, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the newly engaged couple. Several celebrities posted their reactions as well. A fan commented, "When you open up the laptop to THIS RIGHT HERE...it makes your day! Congrats you two! Dang..grinning like I know you both! heheh." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Now we know why everything happens for a reason, glad you found your women ! Loved you on the show."

In the clip, Kyle Abrams suited up and popped the much-awaited questions to Tania in a room filled with rose petals and candles. While the Love Is Blind star wore a black suit with a white shirt, Tania opted for a black bodycon gown as she accepted the proposal. The couple looked extremely happy and shared a kiss. They even danced together to commemorate the day. Check the post below:

About Kyle Abrams

On season 2 of Love Is Blind, Kyle proposed to Miss Shaina Hurley and offered her his mother's ring. Initially, Shaina said yes to his proposal, but the decided to call off their engagement on their trip to Mexico. Later in the show, he confessed his feelings to Deepti Vempati. They were often spotted together in Chicago. However, the couple broke up and Kyle started dating Tania. Speaking about her breakup, Deepti told ET, "We just realised that we are walking different paths and we want different things out of life and to allow ourselves to grow and to become better people."