'Love Island' Fame Shannon Singh Reveals Her DMs Are Filled With Messages From Footballers

Love Island UK star Shannon Singh has revealed some aspects of her life in an interview. She opened up about the horrifying trolling she has received over some of her photos and the messages she has received from few famous footballers. Shannon Singh is a Scottish model who hails from Fife.

Shannon Singh in an interview with Who's Your Daddy Podcast said, "I've got quite a lot of people who've been in my DMs... Some I can't even say. A few footballers." Shannon then said that her celebrity crushes are Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She revealed that she has got a lot of hate from Asian guys for her content on several social media platforms. She added that she doesn’t pay any heed to such messages and it doesn’t bother her. However, she revealed that sometimes she does get annoyed by it if she wakes up in a bad mood.

Furthermore, Shannon talked about her career as a model and said that she has always been really confident. More to the point she said that when she first started to do glamour on her social media, it was very raunchy as she thought such content is empowering. She then revealed that it was her father's career as a stripper that inspired her to become a glamour model. Shannon has over 191K followers on Instagram.

Love Island UK is finally starting its brand new season this year. Celebrities like Faye Winter, Toby Aromolaran, Chloe Burrows, Brad McClelland, Kaz Kamwi, Jake Cornish, Shannon Singh, Hugo Hammond, Liberty Poole, Aaron Francis, and Sharon Kafka are a part of the show which will start on June 28, 2021. It revolves around a group of men and women who participate in a series of tasks with a partner that they keep swapping until they meet the loves of their lives. The show airs on ITV at 9 p.m BST and Laura Whitmore will be the new host of this season, who is married to the voice-over artist of Love Island Ian Stirling.

