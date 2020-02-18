'Love Island' Returns On Air After A Tragic Weekend

Recently, ITV’s reality show, Love Island returned on air after the tragic death of former host of the show, Caroline Flack. The show’s main sponsor Just Eat and network aimed to help those affected by Caroline Flack’s death. They have launched new advertisements for the show. When the show aired on Monday night, Just Eat replaced their ad slots to the Samaritans. It is an organisation that comprises of trained listening volunteers available to respond to calls for help.

In a statement, ITV and Just Eat talked about the ads. They said that in light of the tragic events, they have worked with Samaritans to replace the idents for their episode of Love Island so that anyone affected by Caroline's death can access support. The ads read as “#BeKind” followed by a message from Samaritans that says Talking and Listening can help whatever you're going through.

The 40-year-old Caroline Flack was a former host of Love Island. She was found dead in her London house last weekend. Her cause of death is suspected to be suicide. Because of her tragic death, an ITV spokesperson said Love Island would not air on Saturday or Sunday.

The spokesperson said that after careful consultation between Caroline’s representatives and the Love Island production team and given how close they still are to the news of Caroline’s tragic death, they have decided not to broadcast that day’s Love Island out of respect for Caroline’s family. He also said that Love Island will return next night. He concluded by saying that it will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in the audience’s hearts. The narrator of Love Island, Iain Stirling paid tribute to Caroline Flack at the start of the previous episode. He said that he and the whole team of Love Island were devastated by the tragic news.

